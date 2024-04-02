The Des Moines Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC) is seeking public input to name the alleyway behind the recently-reimagined, iconic Des Moines Theater.

Similar to Seattle’s iconic Post Alley, this Des Moines alleyway will soon be bustling with new businesses.

However, it currently lacks an official name.

This is where you come in – the CAC is looking for name ideas that reflect the city’s character, honors a local hero, or simply uplifts and inspired visitors.

Time is limited. The CAC needs to present their top three choices to the City Council at an upcoming meeting.

To gather a wider range of ideas, the committee will hold a public review session on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Deadline to Submit Name Ideas is Monday, April 22

The public is encouraged to submit suggestions online by 5 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2024. The more submissions received, the better equipped the CAC will be to make a final decision.

Street Views of Alley

Perhaps inspiration will come from walking through the alley, looking at the history of the block, or have something to do with the old Oddfellows building, which has housed the police station, jail, fire station, school, and City Hall, and now houses the Des Moines Historical Society.

Here are some Google Map Street View images showing the alley:

View of alley from the north side.

Alley from the center view, showing the west side of the theater on the left.

View of alley from south side.

Submit your name idea(s) here:

The alley is located just behind the theater at 22325 Marine View Drive South; more info is here: https://www.thedmtheater.com/