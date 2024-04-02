Des Moines Police are seeking David Hoag, 68, who has been missing since Mar. 19, 2024.

Police said Hoag did not report to work and has not been seen since.

He drives a 2011 blue Hyundai Elantra, license plate BWX4093.

Date: 04/01/24

Case: 24-0790

BWX4093 2011 Hyundai Elantra Blue

David HOAG (68 years old) 5’08” 160 lbs.

Please contact Des Moines Police Department (206) 878-3301

CALL 911