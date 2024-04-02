Des Moines Police are seeking David Hoag, 68, who has been missing since Mar. 19, 2024.

  • Date: 04/01/24
  • Case: 24-0790
  • BWX4093 2011 Hyundai Elantra Blue
  • David HOAG (68 years old) 5’08” 160 lbs.
  • Please contact Des Moines Police Department (206) 878-3301
  • CALL 911

