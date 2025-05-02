The City of Des Moines is gearing up for one of its most colorful summer traditions as it calls on residents, businesses, and local performers to join the 2025 Waterland Parade on Saturday, July 19, 2025.

Hosted by Destination Des Moines, the annual event, proudly sanctioned by Seafair, is a highlight of the Waterland Festival and includes a family-friendly Junior Parade, where kids can decorate their bikes, don costumes, and lead the festivities starting at 5:45 p.m.

Organizers are now accepting entries for both the main parade and sponsorship opportunities, encouraging participants to bring their creativity, energy, and community spirit to the streets of downtown Des Moines.

“Bring your flair, your float, your dance crew or your dog in a tutu—we don’t judge, we cheer!” the announcement reads.

Local businesses can also get involved by sponsoring the event, with benefits including VIP parade placement and prime banner exposure to thousands of attendees.

For details on how to participate or sponsor, visit: