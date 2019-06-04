See ‘The Maury Island Incident’ FREE at McMenamins Elks Temple Tues., July 2!

Your next – and FREE – chance to see the award-winning, locally shot and produced film “The Maury Island Incident” will be Tuesday, July 2 at the amazingly restored McMenamins Elks Temple in Tacoma.

This all ages event starts at 7 p.m., and will include a presentation by filmmaker Steve Edmiston, as well as a screening of the 30-minute film and a Q&A afterwards.

If you haven’t seen the film yet, this is a fantastic opportunity to learn about this historic, local UFO and the first ‘Man In Black’ incident that happened just off Maury Island in June of 1947 (more info here: http://www.mauryislandincident.com). Here’s a trailer:

It’s all part of McMenamin’s ongoing Elks Temple History Pub held at their historic, beautifully restored 1916 Elks Temple.

And if you are able to attend, see if you can also find the painting below, which includes references to Maury Island and the Man In Black, and hangs on a wall within the Elks Temple:

WHAT: FREE presentation, screening & Q&A of ‘The Maury Island Incident’ WHEN: Tuesday, July 2: 5:30 p.m. doors open

7 p.m. event WHERE: McMenamin’s Elks Temple Spanish Ballroom, 565 Broadway, Tacoma, WA 98402 (map below); (253) 300-8790 COST: FREE. First come, first served. Arrive early! All ages welcome

Qualifies for “Attend a McMenamins History-Sponsored Event” Experience Stamp. INFO: https://www.mcmenamins.com/events/206460-elks-temple-history-pub “Why not stay the night too? Mention you’re attending the History Pub for 15% off your hotel room.” ABOUT THE MAURY ISLAND INCIDENT

Presented by filmmakers Steve Edmiston and Scott Schaefer Based on declassified FBI documents, The Maury Island Incident tells the incredible, tragic and forgotten story of Harold Dahl, who on June 21, 1947, alleged a UFO sighting over Puget Sound, WA. This event sparked “the summer of the saucers,” the modern era of UFO obsession, the first appearance of “Men in Black” and a governmental battle over UFO sighting jurisdiction reaching directly to FBI Executive Director J. Edgar Hoover. Join us for a film screening/Q&A about the 1947 Maury Island Incident, which prompted the original “Men in Black” appearance, popularized by Hollywood, presented by directors Steve Edmiston and Scott Schaefer. ABOUT THE SPEAKERS

Steve Edmiston works as an independent feature film screenwriter and producer. He is also an attorney with 25 years of experience practicing business, litigation intellectual property, and entertainment law. Edmiston is a frequent teacher, advisor, and speaker on film and film industry issues. He has shown his films at a variety of festivals including: Palm Springs, Fort Lauderdale, Seattle International Film Festival, Big Island Film Festival, Ashland and Port Townsend. Edmiston Wrote and Directed the award-winning short The Day My Parents Became Cool, which was shot entirely in the south Puget Sound area. Find more information on Edmiston’s screen credits and films, including cast information, trailer videos and release dates on IMDb. Scott Schaefer is a three-time National Emmy Award winning Writer (Bill Nye the Science Guy, PBS/Disney) with over 33 years’ experience in media, including over 20 as a Director and Producer, six of which were spent in the trenches of Hollywood. His directing credits includes for the TV shows Penn & Teller:Bullsh*t! (Showtime) where he was nominated for a Directors Guild Award for Outstanding Directing in a Reality Show (2005), Sightings (a UFO show for Paramount Pictures), The Arsenio Hall Show (Paramount), Totally Hidden Video (Fox), The Late Show (Fox), Fox On-Air Promotions, Almost Live! (KING-TV, where he won 6 Local Emmy Awards) and many others in-between. Schaefer currently runs a network of seven local blogs for an area south of Seattle called South King Media, which includes the award-winning B-Town Blog. For a full list of credits and a Demo Reel, visit http://www.scottso.net. For more information on the Maury Island Incident Historical Society: www.facebook.com/MauryIslandIncidentHistoricalSociety/ ABOUT MCMENAMINS ELKS TEMPLE

The 1916 Elks Temple has been restored and reimagined into a vibrant gathering place for out-of-town guests and locals alike. From the Old Hangout, a bar reminiscent of world travels, to the Spanish Ballroom, a grand space hosting live music, you’ll find entertainment at every turn. Threads of art, history and elements of the local community are woven into the structure. Wherever you are in Elks Temple, you’ll find the comforts of your favorite neighborhood pub and a world of adventure.

