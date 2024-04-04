Volunteers are needed to join your Miller-Walker Basin Steward, City of Burien staff, and local community on Saturday, April 20, 2024 to celebrate Earth Day and support urban forests with mulching, weeding, and picking up litter.

This event will take place on Saturday, April 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“Get outside for a great cause: forest restoration!”

No experience is necessary, and gloves and tools are provided – please sign up by clicking the link below.

WHEN: Saturday, April 20, 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

WHERE: Meet at the Miller Creek Trail Trailhead at 14455 Des Moines Memorial Drive, Burien, WA 98168 (map below).

WHAT TO BRING:

Gardening gloves/work gloves (we will have some available to borrow)

Closed-toe shoes are required! (ex: sturdy sneakers, rain boots, hiking boots. No sandals, heels, or flats)

Layers of clothing that can get dirty

Long sleeves and thick leg coverings to protect against thorny plants (shorts or capris are not recommended)

Rain gear -OR- sunblock and a sun hat (be sure to check the weather)

Full water bottle

We provide snacks!

COVID-19 Considerations & Protocols:

We want to keep everyone safe. Please do not sign up or attend the event if you have been experiencing any of the following symptoms: Cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of smell or taste or if anyone in your household is suspected or diagnosed with COVID-19.

We ask volunteers to bring their own gardening/work gloves if possible.

We will have a hand sanitizing station on site.

SIGN UP HERE:



Bookmark the Miller-Walker volunteer website to check back for updates.

This project is a joint effort of the City of Normandy Park, the City of Burien, the City of SeaTac, King County, the Port of Seattle, and the Miller and Walker Creeks Stewardship program.