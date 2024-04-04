The DubSea Fish Sticks summer collegiate baseball team launched its single game ticket sales for the 2024 season this week, as part of National Fish Sticks Day.

Opening Night will be Saturday, June 1, 2024, with the first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

The team hosts their events at Mel Olson Stadium, located inside of King County’s Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center and nicknamed “The Fryer”.

The team is known for their crazy antics, including throwing out a ceremonial First Fish, where the honoree flings a fish towards home plate instead of a baseball. Also featured is a recreation of the Mariner’s Bullpen Boat, and during non-league games the team also runs an open raffle for a random fan to sign a one-day contract and lead off in the game as the “Fan Batter of the Night.”

The Fish Sticks recruit players from colleges across the country to come and play for the months of June and July. The 2024 summer roster is composed of players from 30 different colleges. The players report in late May and play with the team to hone their skills and hope to one day play professionally.

“We’re not in the baseball business, we’re in the fun business where there happens to be a baseball game going on,” Team President Justin Moser said. “Our goal is that this is the most fun you’ve ever had inside a baseball stadium. From the music, great food, beer and crazy promotions, this will be something you’ll never forget.”

In 2023, the Fish Sticks sold out five different games and expect that number to grow to 10 or more this year.

Single game tickets for DubSea Fish Sticks games are only $13.50 and Opening Night on Saturday June 1, 2024 is expected to sell out quickly. Flex Ticket Packs with options ranging from three to ten games packages are also available. The team will host 27 home games this summer, including every Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening from June 1 – Aug. 3, 2024.

The Fish Sticks also partner with youth organizations and nonprofits to run ticket fundraisers at every game.

Find more and secure your tickets for Opening Night on June 1 at The Fryer online at:

