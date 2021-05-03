Kaiser Permanente Washington has opened a new COVID vaccination site at the organization’s Federal Way Medical Center.

The site is the latest in the King County Vaccination Partnership Network, a network of vaccination sites supported by public, private, and community partnerships.

The new clinic opened on April 24 and will serve nearly 1,000 visitors each day on weekends, depending on vaccine supply.

Expanding vaccine access in south King County

Throughout the pandemic, communities in south King County and communities of color have been disproportionately impacted by the virus. Over the past several months, King County has been working to increase vaccine accessibility in these communities, starting with the high-volume sites in Auburn and Kent, and now this new site in Federal Way.

“Our King County Vaccination Partnership Network has been a part of our all-hands-on-deck vaccination effort in collaboration with health care providers, businesses, community groups, and local cities,” said King County Executive Dow Constantine. “Thanks to our strong partnership with Kaiser Permanente, this Federal Way vaccine site further expands our ability to make vaccination as convenient as possible, no matter where you live in King County.”

“We’re proud to be a part of the King County Vaccination Partnership Network and continue our work vaccinating our community,” said Dr. Tina Hawley, family medicine physician and chief of the Kaiser Permanente Federal Way Medical Center. “Everyone deserves fair and equitable access to these life-saving vaccines, and we’re honored to provide culturally appropriate and inclusive vaccination services at our Kaiser Permanente Federal Way location.”

This newest site expands King County and Kaiser Permanente’s partnership and joins additional Kaiser Permanente operations in the King County Vaccination Partnership Network, including its Administration campus in Renton, Kaiser Permanente Capitol Hill Medical Center, and Bellevue Medical Center.

The Kaiser Permanente Federal Way Medical Center site also offers the following:

Weekend hours – The site will be open from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 10:00am – 2:00pm on Sundays to make it more convenient to access vaccines for those who may not be able to go to an appointment during the week. Private vaccinations in a clinic setting to address modesty needs. Easier access by transit – the site is accessible via King County Metro bus service (located near Routes 181 & 187) and via Metro Access. ADA accessibility and wheelchair access. Interpretation services are available on-site by phone and Video Relay Interpretation (VRI) and can be provided in person by arrangement.



Registration information

Currently, registration is open to all residents 16 years or older regardless of insurance or immigration status. Appointments are required. You DO NOT need to be a Kaiser Permanente member to schedule an appointment.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine at the Kaiser Permanente Federal Way Medical Center or at any Kaiser Permanente location, visit www.kp.org/covidvaccine.