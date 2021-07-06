The Olympic Outdoor Center at the Des Moines Marina will have to close for the rest of the year due to the theft of a trailer that contained all their equipment and paddleboards, owner John Kuntz announced.

The theft occurred around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2021, when their 20-foot cargo trailer was stolen from the Redondo Beach Boat Launch parking lot with all their gear inside.

“Please be on the lookout for our stolen trailer and equipment,” Kuntz said. “Thanks – we love Des Moines.”

Stolen items include:

20’ 2004 Continental Cargo Box Trailer, WA Lic Plate: 0755YZ VIN#: 4X4TSEX244U308955 (12) BIC Sport 11’0 Tough Tec Paddleboards (2) Glide 11’0 Rental PaddleBoards 34 Life Jackets and Paddles with Olympic on Them 34 Paddles



Kuntz says that the stolen equipment is all identifiable.

“The Glide boards are sold to rental outfits so they are unique and if seen they will be ours,” he said. “The BIC boards are more generic but ours have a hole drilled into the skeg that we use for security. The decks will also be faded and torn.”

The attached photos are accurate in color and size.

If found, please call the Des Moines Police Department and reference case number #21-1533, then call John at (360) 471-0836.

“We desperately need this equipment,” Kuntz added. “We have had to shut down our rental operation and have put 3 good people out of work. Also the trailer and equipment may be being transported to Idaho or Montana where they do not require a title to register a trailer. We suspect the gear will show up pawn shops, or posted on social media like Facebook. LETS HUNT THEM DOWN. We are a small community of paddlers and many of you have or know of someone who has a boat or board that has been stolen. Thanks for all your help.”