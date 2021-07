After over a year of being closed for COVID, Highline College’s MaST Center Aquarium will be reopening on Saturday, July 17, 2021, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. for its regular weekly Discovery Days.

“Please come and join us!”

ALL GUESTS AND STAFF ARE REQUIRED TO WEAR A MASK (unless 5 or younger).

More info here: https://mast.highline.edu and here: https://www.facebook.com/HighlineMaSTAquarium.

Highline College’s MaST Center Aquarium is located at 28203 Redondo Beach Dr S.:

#HighlineCollege