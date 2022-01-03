Des Moines Police and the Washington State Patrol are on scene on Pacific Highway South and Kent-Des Moines Road Monday morning (Jan. 3, 2022), investigating a vehicular homicide incident.

Police say that Monday morning at about 7:28 a.m., officers were dispatched to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash near the intersection of Pacific Hwy S and S. Kent-Des Moines Road (map below), where they found a pedestrian victim on the roadway of northbound Pacific Highway South unconscious.

Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but sadly the pedestrian was declared deceased at the scene.

Witnesses reported the pedestrian had been attempting to cross Pacific Highway S. in a non-crosswalk area when a large commercial “Semi” or “box truck” made a right turn from S. Kent Des Moines Road, striking the pedestrian.

The suspect vehicle failed to stop at the scene and continued traveling northbound on Pacific Highway S.

Detectives with the Des Moines Police Department and Washington State Patrol are on the scene investigating. There may be road closures in the area for a few hours to facilitate this investigation.

Detectives are asking for any help from the public in identifying the suspect involved in this crash. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Des Moines Police Tip Line at (206) 870-6871 or e-mail [email protected].