Need help filling out your tax return? Households that make less than $70,000 are eligible for free tax help at Highline College, provided tax returns are not too complex.

IRS-certified volunteers will prepare returns as long as they do not involve income earned in other states, business taxes, rental income or sale of property or stocks.

No appointment is necessary. Those who arrive first will be served first. The deadline to file is April 18, 2022.

This community service is available three days a week through April 21 in Building 1 (east entrance) on Highline’s main campus at the following hours:

Mondays: 4-8 p.m.. Thursdays: 4-8 p.m. Saturdays: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.



In accordance with public health guidance and for the safety of program participants, tax clients and guests over 12 years old must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Masking is required on-site at all times. All in-person tax preparers will be fully vaccinated.

For those who would rather stay home, virtual appointments are available.

Customers will need to have the following:

Social Security cards/individual tax identification numbers (ITINs) and birthdates for everyone who will be listed on the return. Photo ID(s). All tax statements, including forms such as W-2, 1099 and SSA-1099. Health insurance forms 1095-A, 1095-B or 1095-C.



If filing jointly with a spouse, both must be present to e-file.

Bringing bank account numbers, routing numbers and a copy of last year’s tax return is also highly recommended.

Questions?

Visit United Ways’ Free Tax Help page, email [email protected].

