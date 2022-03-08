Do you know a Highline College alumnus who is making an impact in their community? You have until May 6, 2022 to nominate them.

Nominations are now open for the 2022 Distinguished Alumnus Award, an annual award that honors former Highline students who have made notable achievements in their profession or society.

The deadline to submit nominations is May 6, 2022.

Last year’s recipient was Dr. Tom Jackson, the president of Humboldt State University in California, who graduated from Highline in 1982. He was recognized for his commitment to improving student success, completion and higher education.

This year’s winner, to be selected this spring, will also join 1998 winner Ann Rule, an internationally acclaimed crime author, and 1990 winner Norm Rice, the award’s first recipient and former mayor of Seattle. Rice attended Highline in 1968–69 and Rule in 1972–73.

Other past recipients include Michele Pedicone, a respiratory care and allied health professor in New York, Angela Sheffey-Bogan, a principal at a local elementary school, Ezra Teshome, businessman and global humanitarian and Scott Crueger, an award-winning television photojournalist for KIRO-TV. Eligible nominees are former students who attended Highline five or more years ago (prior to the 2017–18 academic year).

The college is looking for nominees who have made a significant contribution through community service, noteworthy professional achievement and/or recognized leadership.

Nominations may be submitted by faculty, staff, students, alumni and friends of Highline.

Nominees will be asked to submit a resume and personal profile questionnaire for review by a campus selection committee. The person selected will be recognized at Highline’s Commencement on June 16, 2022.

Online nomination forms are available through Alumni Relations. The due date is May 6, 2022. Nominations may also be emailed to Tanisha Williams at [email protected] or mailed to:

Highline College Alumni Relations

PO Box 98000 MS CV-3

Des Moines, WA 98198

Questions?

Contact Tanisha Williams at [email protected].