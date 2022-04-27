Young women and non-binary high school and college-age students are invited to visit Highline College to learn about self-identity, anti-racism and community on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

Young women of color are invited to Highline College for the Y.E.L.L. (Young Educated Ladies Leading) Female Summit, and young white-identifying women are invited to attend the Young Women Advocating for Change (YWAC) presented by Y.E.L.L. Both are free events that are designed to empower, encourage and educate.

During the summits, which will run May 14 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., students who attend Y.E.L.L. will hear a keynote presentation by Lynae Vanee, an NAACP Image Award nominee and multifaceted performer, poetry, social media influencer, writer and actress from Atlanta, Georgia.

Students will also attend workshops given by a wide range of presenters.

Last year, the Y.E.L.L. Female Summit and the inception of YWAC were both held in a virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Y.E.L.L. has drawn up to 450 participants in the past. Attendees will receive breakfast and lunch.

Highline serves one of the most ethnically and culturally diverse areas in the state, which is reflected in its student body that includes more than 70 percent students of color.

The Y.E.L.L. Female Summit will be held in Highline’s Student Union (Building 8) and YWAC will be held in Building 29, Room 216. Both locations are on the college’s main campus.

Register and find more information for both Y.E.L.L. and YWAC at yell.highline.edu.