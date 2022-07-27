The City of Des Moines announced this week that it has extended the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) scoping comment period by 30 days for Zenith Properties LLC’s application for a demolition permit (LUA2019-0032) for the former Masonic Retirement Home property at 23660 Marine View Drive S. (map below).

The public comment period on scoping for the Environment Impact Statement opened Wednesday, July 27, 2022, and will now continue through Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Previously, the comment period concluded June 2, 2022.

On May 3, 2022, the City of Des Moines issued a Determination of Significance and notice of scoping comment period in response to Zenith Properties LLC’s (Zenith) demolition permit application for the 27-acre former Masonic Home/Landmark on the Sound property.

During the scoping period, the City learned that the mailing radius map that was generated for the project did not accurately capture all property owners, occupants, and tenants within 300 feet of the subject property pursuant to the requirements of the Des Moines Municipal Code (DMMC 16.05.190(5)).

Given these findings, the value of this project to the community, and the City’s commitment to ensuring a transparent and comprehensive process, the decision was made to re-issue the Determination of Significance and provide an additional 30-day comment period and public scoping meeting. The additional scoping comment period will begin on July 27 and end on Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:30 p.m.

Members of the public who submitted comments during the May 2-June 3, 2022, scoping period do not need to resubmit comments. Those comments have been documented by the City.

The scoping phase determines the range of issues to study in the EIS. Draft alternatives under consideration in the EIS include the proposed action (demolition of structures), an alternative that involves historic preservation and potential future adaptive reuse of the buildings, and a no action alternative.

People interested in commenting on the scoping phase have multiple ways to submit information:

Verbal comments:

EIS Scoping Virtual Public Meeting

August 15, 2022 at 6 p.m.

Register at bit.ly/zenithmtg2

Meeting will be held virtually on Zoom, advance registration required. Participants wishing to provide verbal comment should join the meeting promptly at 6:00 pm. The meeting will run until the final comment is given.

Written comments:

Online at www.desmoineswa.gov/zenitheis

By mail to:

City of Des Moines

Attn: SEPA Official (LUA2019-0032)

21630 11th Ave S, Ste D

Des Moines, WA 98198

Comments should focus on alternatives, probable significant adverse impacts, possible mitigation measures, and licenses or other approvals that may be required.

Additional opportunities for public comment will be available once the Draft EIS is prepared issued, which the City anticipates for later in 2022.

No decision will be made on Zenith’s application until the completion of the EIS process.

More information can be found at www.desmoineswa.gov/zenitheis.