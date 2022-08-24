The Des Moines Police Department – in cooperation with local and federal law enforcement partners, including the US Marshal Service and the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force – announced Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 that they have made a “significant arrest.”

Police say that on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, information was obtained about a wanted violent fugitive in the area of Pacific Highway S. in Des Moines. The Des Moines Police Department has been targeting this area due to increased criminal activity, drug dealing and violence. US Marshals and Task Force Officers moved into the area and located the fugitive, who was taken into custody without incident.

During the arrest, a search was conducted which resulted in the discovery of over $10,000 cash, approximately 1100 fentanyl pills and over 36 grams of rock fentanyl. A search warrant was obtained for the fugitive’s vehicle where a loaded handgun was found.

The fugitive was booked into jail on warrants and is currently awaiting additional charges.

“We are pleased to have removed not only a violent fugitive from our streets, but also a large quantity of deadly fentanyl and a handgun,” police said. “We appreciate strong relationships with our regional law enforcement agencies and look forward to continued successes in making our community safer for everyone to live, work and visit.”

