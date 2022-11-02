As of Nov. 1, 2022, students at Highline College are no longer required to attest they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to enroll in classes, attend classes on campus or visit Highline College for any reason.

However, students who are in programs that require off-campus activities, such as clinical rotations at health care sites, must follow the requirements in place for the program or facility involved.

Students outside of these programs who choose not to be vaccinated will no longer be required to submit an exemption request.

This change comes after Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee issued an announcement that all COVID-19 emergency orders, including the higher education proclamation, will be rescinded by Oct. 31. The higher education proclamation previously required students at vaccination-required college campuses to fill out an immunization self-attestation form or receive an approved medical or religious exemption as a condition of enrollment.

“While Highline College leadership looks forward to the flexibility this change will bring, the college still believes vaccination is the best defense against the fatal consequences COVID-19 can cause as well as reducing its spread,” the college said. “For this reason, the college will continue to heavily encourage all students and members of the college community to become fully vaccinated and keep up with boosters as they become available.”

More information can be found at Highline College’s 2022-23 COVID-19 Response Plan.