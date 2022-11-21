On Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 9:30 p.m., Des Moines Police officers were dispatched to the Waterview Crossing Apartments at 21800 Pacific Highway S. (map below) for a 911 call of a male victim with a gunshot wound. Officers arrived and located the victim, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say that the incident may have occurred at another location in Des Moines near the Bay Club Apartments on South 224th Street between Pacific Highway S. and 24th Ave S. That road was expected to remain closed during their investigation.

There are no suspects at this time.