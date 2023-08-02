Des Moines Police are investigating a shooting on Monday, July 31, 2023 at the Des Moines Marina north parking lot.

Police said that on July 31, officers responded to multiple 911 reports of a shooting at that location.

Witnesses reported that a large group had gathered in the parking lot before an unknown subject pulled out a firearm and began shooting.

Officers arrived on scene and found several spent ammo casings and one victim.

It appears the intended victim left the scene and has not contacted police.

No further details have been released.

UPDATE ON JULY 24 SAFEWAY SHOOTING

As we previously reported, on July 24, 2023, officers responded to 911 reports of a shooting at the Safeway located at 21401 Pacific Highway South.

Witnesses reported two subjects approached a man and woman sitting in a parked vehicle and fired multiple shots at them.

Officers arrived and attempted to revive the man, however, he died at the scene. He was later identified by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office as Jeremiah N. O’Neal, 20.

The female was not injured.

POLICE SEEKING PUBLIC’S HELP

Detectives are actively working both cases as they continue to review surveillance video and process evidence. We are also asking for the public’s help.

If anyone witnessed either of these crimes, or has any information about these crimes, please contact the Des Moines Police Department Tip-Line at (206) 870-6871 or e-mail [email protected].