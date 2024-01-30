Des Moines Dollars for Scholars® announced this week that the window to apply for 2024 academic year scholarships – which opened Jan. 1, 2024 – has a deadline of March 31,2024.

For more than 20 years, Des Moines Dollars for Scholars®, a locally operated and supported scholarship foundation, has been providing support to deserving students in our community.

Eligible applicants must live or attend school in Des Moines or Normandy Park, WA.

This is a unique opportunity to apply for 10-16 scholarships with just one application.

Grants range from $500- $1,000 per scholarship.

Scholarships can be utilized at two-year, four-year, or vocational and technical colleges. Students graduating from high school (or who have earned their GED) and adults continuing their education should consider applying.

In addition to general scholarships, special consideration is given to students who demonstrate or indicate career goals in the law enforcement or criminal justice fields, have actual work experience, promote environmental education and encourage waste reduction and many more distinct opportunities.

“At Des Moines Dollars for Scholars® we believe in you.”

Please visit www.desmoines.dollarsforscholars.org for more information and to begin your application.