The City of Des Moines on Friday, May 24, 2024 announced that Tim Gately will be stepping down from his role as Police Chief by mutual agreement.

Assistant Chief Mark Couey has been appointed as Acting Chief during the interim period.

Interim City Manager Tim George informed the Des Moines Police Department and the City Council of the news.

Gately, who was hired in August 2023 following the retirement of Chief Ken Thomas, has 25 years of policing experience and will now be exploring opportunities in the private and public sectors.

“I want to thank Chief Gately for his service to this community. I enjoyed getting to know him and I wish him well in his future endeavors,” said Interim City Manager George.

Couey brings extensive experience to the role, having spent 27 years with the Washington State Patrol, where he retired as a Captain. After leaving the State Patrol, he served as the Director of the Criminal Investigations Unit for the Office of the Insurance Commissioner. Chief Couey joined the Des Moines Police Department in 2019 and has served as Assistant Chief since then.