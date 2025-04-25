The northbound SR 99 right lane will close near South 224th Street from 8 p.m. Friday, April 25, until 5 a.m. Monday, April 28, in Des Moines for ongoing sidewalk improvements.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation also will close South 224th Street where it intersects with northbound SR 99 during the same times. A signed detour will guide vehicles and pedestrians around the work zone.

Crews are installing Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalk ramps along SR 99 between South 200th Street in SeaTac and SR 516 in Des Moines. Starting later this spring, crews will repave all lanes along this 2-mile corridor.

Real-time travel information is available from the WSDOT mobile app, the WSDOT Travel Center Map or by signing up for WSDOT’s email updates.