The public is invited to attend Highline College’s annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Week, a selection of free events to be held on campus Jan. 17-20, 2023.

United by the theme “Living MLK: Moving Beyond Surviving to Thriving,” MLK Jr. Week 2023 will provide a series of learning opportunities and activities centered around the teachings of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Speakers include keynote Dr. Paige Gardner, Robert Jensen and performances by iBuild Bridges Foundation, among others.

The events are sponsored by Highline College’s Center for Cultural & Inclusive Excellence, Center for Leadership & Service and the Learning & Teaching Center.

Event Schedule:

All events will be held on the college’s main campus in Des Moines, located midway between Seattle and Tacoma at South 240th Street and Pacific Highway South (Highway 99).

Find full event descriptions on the Center for Cultural & Inclusive Excellence’s event webpage.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Opening Keynote with Dr. Paige Gardner

Time: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Location: Mt. Constance/Olympus, Building 8 Workshop with Dr. Paige Gardner

Time: 1-1:45 p.m.

Location: Mt. Constance/Olympus, Building 8 Legacy: Who was MLK?

Hosted by: Global Student Ambassadors

Time: 2:30-4 p.m.

Location: Mt. Constance/Olympus, Building 8



Wednesday, Jan. 18

Lessons from the Past about an Uncertain Future: Social Justice and Ecological Crises

Speaker Dr. Robert Jensen

Time: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Location: via Zoom

Passcode: 726483 Highlighting Community Pillars: The Impact of Local Businesses on Community Growth, Unity, and Resilience

Guest Panelists

Time: 1:30-3 p.m.

Location: Mt. Constance/Olympus, Building 8



Thursday, Jan. 19

Building Bridges at Highline

Performance by iBuild Bridges Foundation

Time: 12:15-1:45 p.m.

Location: Mt. Townsend, Building 8

