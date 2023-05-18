This month the Waterland Walkers will have another special walk, visiting the Redondo area and the MaST Center Aquarium this Saturday, May 20, 2023.

: Meet at 11:00 am on Saturday May 20, 2023. Meeting Location : Redondo Pier, south of the MAST Center at 28203 Redondo Beach Drive South.

: Redondo Pier, south of the MAST Center at 28203 Redondo Beach Drive South. Walking Itinerary: First we will walk the scenic Redondo boardwalk along the water, return with a short detour at the Bubbleator, then back to the Aquarium which is open until 2:00 pm.

Everyone is welcome to visit the Aquarium as long as they want, viewing the 15 tanks displaying over 250 native Puget Sound sealife. There are other displays on the health of Puget Sound and what we can all do to help the sealife. Donations are welcome at the MAST Center, which is run by Highline College. Dogs are welcome on the walk but not in the Aquarium.

For further information, please call Gary at 206-390-3184.

These walks are sponsored by the Des Moines Legacy Foundation, a local non-profit that supports kids, seniors, and others in the community who need assistance. www.desmoineslegacy.org.