Residents near the construction laydown yard on South 216th Street in Des Moines may hear intermittent noise as crews load and move equipment to the work zone, project officials announced this week.

The activity is part of ongoing construction operations, and officials said that while some noise is unavoidable, the team is implementing several measures to reduce disruptions, such as:

Using ambient (less disruptive) back-up alarms when possible

Avoiding unnecessary tailgate banging

Offering earplugs upon request

Neighbors with questions or concerns about noise can contact Dan Glenn at Tucci and Sons at (253) 922-6676.