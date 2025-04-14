Get your suits, sunglasses and top secret connections ready – the annual Men in Black Birthday Bash, aka MIBBB Fest, is expanding its footprint this year with events beginning June 13, and extending through June 22, 2025.

The festival commemorates the appearance of UFOs off Maury Island, WA and the world’s first encounter with the iconic Men in Black in 1947. The MIBBB Fest events remain anchored by its signature, cosplay Men in Black Birthday “Bash” at the Quarterdeck in Des Moines, with a view across Puget Sound to Maury Island.

The Bash is a birthday party sprinkled generously with live music, comedy bits and quirky traditions. The event has sold out in each of its first three years. At the Bash, 200 attendees in black-and-white cosplay immerse themselves in the history and mythology of the infamous Maury Island Incident. On June 21, 1947, Harold Dahl of Tacoma reported six flying saucers off the shores of Maury Island. The next morning, Dahl alleged he was visited by the first “Man in Black.” Dahl’s story helped launch 1947’s “Summer of the Saucers,” when thousands of UFOs were reported worldwide.

Tickets Go On Sale Tuesday, April 15

Tickets for the signature June 21 cosplay Bash go on sale this Tuesday, April 15. Festival co-founder Steve Edmiston said:

“The Bash is our marquee event, and while we’ve upped the capacity each year, it has always sold out. The Bash is where Washington history and mythology merge, and Quarterdeck is the perfect location for celebrating the controversial events that happened just off our shores, especially on the summer solstice. We encourage folks to get tickets as soon as possible.”

Edmiston promises Bash updates on MIBBB Fest’s long-term grievances with Roswell, New Mexico.

“The Bash is sort of our ‘Weekend Update,’ and it’s the only place to get a briefing on significant developments on the UFO history dispute between Washington State and Roswell.”

MIBBB Fest is again partnering with the Waterland Arcade – this year, with an after-party for the Bash on Saturday, June 21.

“It just makes sense to ‘de-brief’ after the Bash to support another local business with classic, iconic video space-themed video games, music and drinks,” Edmiston said.

Other MIBBB Fest events and tickets will be announced and available on May 1. Edmiston teased the launch of several new MIBBB Fest events.

“We’ve tried to establish a track record for provocative, fun, story-driven events; last year we paired classic 1960s go-go dancing with a film festival. We’ll announce the remaining schedule in two weeks, but we’re excited to share that we’re again partnering with Explore Seattle Southside, Marina Mercantile, Harper Studios and others to launch entirely new events that will touch on the tragic story of Sparky the dog, returning flying saucers, UFO film, and by popular demand, alien abductions. Something for nearly everybody.”

