A motorcyclist was arrested for reckless driving in the Redondo area after Des Moines Police responded to multiple complaints about traffic violations on Saturday night, April 12, 2025, the department announced in a social media post.

The arrest took place following reports of unsafe driving behavior in the popular waterfront neighborhood. Officers impounded the motorcycle as part of the enforcement action.

“There were several complaints in the Redondo area regarding traffic violations,” Des Moines Police said in a Facebook post. “One patron was arrested for reckless driving and his motorcycle has been impounded.”

The department reminded the public to drive safely, especially in areas known for scenic views and heavy foot traffic like Redondo.

“Please drive safe while enjoying the views of Des Moines!” the post added.

Officials did not release the name or age of the arrested individual.

Photo of suspect motorcycle being impounded courtesy Des Moines Police Department.