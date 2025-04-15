Local advocacy groups Seniors for the Constitution and the newly-formed Indivisible Des Moines chapter are organizing a joint demonstration this coming Saturday, April 19, 2025, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Big Catch Plaza.

The event is part of ongoing efforts by both organizations to engage the community on issues related to constitutional rights and civic participation.

Big Catch Plaza, located at the intersection of South 216th Street and Marine View Drive (map below), has been a frequent gathering spot for local demonstrations (read our coverage of the April 5 protest here).

Organizers encourage attendees to bring signs and participate in local, peaceful advocacy.

Photos courtesy Victoria Andrews.