Renton Civic Theatre will bring Agatha Christie’s classic murder mystery ‘And Then There Were None‘ to the stage this spring, opening this Friday night, April 18 and continuing through May 4, 2025.

The suspense-filled thriller, adapted from one of the best-selling crime novels of all time, follows 10 strangers lured to a remote island where they begin dying one by one—each death eerily mirroring a sinister nursery rhyme.

Synopsis

“Step into the world of intrigue and mystery with Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None. Set on a remote island, a group of strangers is brought together under curious circumstances. What begins as a gathering quickly turns into a tense and thrilling experience as the characters confront secrets, suspicions, and unexpected twists. Don’t miss this masterfully crafted tale that will keep you captivated from start to finish!”

Directed by Kim Douthit, the production promises atmospheric staging, a talented cast, and all the psychological tension that has made Christie’s work a global phenomenon.

“This gripping play… will keep audiences on the edge of their seats until the final, shocking revelation,” the theatre said in a release.

Event Details:

WHERE: Renton Civic Theatre, 507 S. 3rd Street, Renton, WA 98057 (map below)

WHEN: April 18 – May 4, 2025

TICKETS – AVAILABLE NOW:

The show has a runtime of 2 hours and 15 minutes, including intermission.

Cast:

Performances will be held at Renton Civic Theatre, 507 S. 3rd Street (map below).

EDITOR’S NOTE : Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. South King Media also underwrites fundraisers from local nonprofits. To learn more about how your business or organization can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at vtheresa@comcast.net .