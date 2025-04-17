A 27-year-old woman from Federal Way was arrested early Thursday morning, April 17, 2025 on multiple felony charges following a DUI-related crash that injured another driver and closed several lanes of I-5 northbound for more than three hours.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the crash occurred just after midnight on April 17 near South 272nd Street in Federal Way in the northbound lanes of I-5 (map below).

Troopers said the suspect driver lost control of her vehicle and struck the right-side barrier. Her car then rolled backward into traffic lanes and was struck by another vehicle.

The driver of the second car, who was not wearing a seatbelt, sustained injuries and was transported to Tacoma General Hospital.

Crash Details:

Vehicle #1 was traveling northbound in an unknown lane on I-5.

Vehicle #1 lost control and collided with the right-side barrier.

After striking the barrier, Vehicle #1 rolled backward into the main lanes of traffic.

Vehicle #2 was also traveling northbound in lane 3 of 5.

Vehicle #2 collided with the rear of Vehicle #1 as it rolled into its path.

Following the second impact, Vehicle #1 hit the right-side barrier again and came to rest facing the wrong way on the right shoulder.

Vehicle #2 came to rest across lanes 2 and 3.

Both vehicles were totaled in the crash.

The suspect driver was arrested at the scene and is facing charges of vehicular assault, felony hit-and-run, and DUI.

Total duration of lane closures was three hours and thirty-six minutes, causing significant delays for morning commuters.