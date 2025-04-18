The Rotary Club of Des Moines & Normandy Park will be holding a fundraiser benefiting charities from 2–5 p.m. on Sunday, April 27, 2025 at Topgolf Renton (map below).

Beneficiaries will include the Des Moines Area Food Bank, youth scholarships for Des Moines Parks & Recreation programs, and the VOCFINU Women’s Training Center in Uganda.

The family-friendly event will feature three hours of gameplay, food, prizes, and contests, including an Angry Birds competition, a $10,000 hole-in-one challenge, and a best ball tournament.

A dedicated play area will also be available for children.

Attendees can register individually or fill a full bay for up to six players.

Spectators are also welcome.

“Fill a bay of 6 or just come on your own! Come play or just watch!”

Tickets and more information are available at https://bit.ly/42aI0bi .