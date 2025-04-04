Want to get out and do something interesting? There’s something for everyone in our South King County Fine Arts Roundup column by Amy Robinson.

MUSIC

“Sound World,” Ilana Zaks (Violinist)

Postmark Center for the Arts, Auburn

Friday, April 4, 7 p.m.

Sound Worlds is a one-hour program featuring music for violin and electronics. This program features music by Hunter Prueger, (‘Silent Moment’, 2023), Brannon Warn-Johnston’s A Year with Cancer’, (2024), Patrick Long (‘Shadow Steps’, 2011; finished 2021), Aaron Levin’s Videogame Vespers’ (2023).

This program is intended to bring awareness to underrepresented composers innovating and bringing sounds from their life experiences to one of the oldest existing instruments: the violin.

Image and text taken from their website.

Admission is free.

“Visions of America,” Auburn Symphony String Quartet Auburn Performing Arts Center, Auburn

Sunday, April 6, 2:30 p.m.

“Journey with the Orchestra through the breadth and depth of the American landscape. From the quiet beauty of rural America in Aaron Copland’s The Tender Land Suite, to the joyful praise break of a church in Carlos Simon’s Four Black American Dances, to the inspirational march of a band in William Walton’s Spitfire Prelude and Fugue, revel in the triumphant sounds of the American dream.”

Image and text from their website.

Tickets range from $25 – $45 for adults, $10-$15 students and family.

“Stonsey – The Music of The Rolling Stones”

Green River College – Student Affairs Building, Auburn

Saturday, April 5, 7:30 p.m.

“STONESY is a Seattle based band faithfully reproducing the timeless music of the Rolling Stones on stage! Their vocals, instrumentals and precision drumming combine to create riotous rock ‘n’ roll like only the Rolling Stones and Stonesy can deliver.

Hold onto your top hat and join in the fun – “It’s a gas, gas, gas…”!”

Image and text from their website.

General admission is $25. Student / Senior admission is $22.

Click here for tickets and more info.

“Earth to Kenzie,” Seattle Opera

Postmark Center for the Arts, Auburn

Saturday, April 12, 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

“Join us for two free performances delivered by the Seattle Opera! Earth to Kenzie is a one-act opera written for youth audiences that tells the story an imaginative fifth grader who finds comfort in her favorite video game when her home is threatened, and she finds herself living in a family shelter with her mom.

Featuring approachable tunes, memorable characters, and themes of empathy and finding strength despite adversity, this fully staged and costumed performance is performed with professional singers and live piano accompaniment.”

Image and text taken from their website.

Admission is free.

“Classics Concert,” Rainier Symphony

Foster Performing Arts Center, Tukwila

Saturday, April 12, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 13, 2 p.m.

Concert features orchestral pieces composed by Rimsky-Korsakov, Coleridge-Taylor, and Prokofiev. Photo taken from their website.

Tickets available online and in person. General admission $22. Students / Seniors 62+ $15. Children under 12 are free.

For tickets and more info, see their website.

“Do You Remember When…; ’60s Songs That Rocked Our World”

SilverSounds, Highline Performing Arts Center, Burien

Saturday, April 12 & Sunday April 13, 2 p.m.

SilverSounds NW loves entertaining audiences with solos, a rock band, clever narration, costuming, choreography, humor and hi-jinks. This year you will be taken back to a simpler time — roller skates on your shoes, bubble gum with comics in the wrapper, tie-dyed shirts with bell-bottomed pants.

And you’ll enjoy songs from your youth by memorable groups such as The Everly Brothers, The Jersey Boys, The Rat Pack, Elvis, and from the Summer of 69 with songs of performers who entertained the world at Woodstock.

We believe that “You are never too old to rock and roll!”

Image and text taken from their website.

General Admission $20. Youth 17 and under free with paying adult.

Click here for tickets and more info.

THEATRE AND STORYTELLING

The Sandwich Ministry by Miranda Rose Hall, BAT Theatre

Opening April 18, Kennedy Catholic High School Theater

Following a once-in-a-century storm, three women come back together to make sandwiches for neighbors who have been displaced. Together, despite their differences, they look for purpose in a time of uncertainty and try to provide support to each other and others.

This touching story of hope and healing will brighten your day.

Sandwiches made during performances will be donated to Transform Burien to feed our neighbors in need.

Get your tickets HERE!

Don’t miss Lucky-13, only on Saturday, April 19, when all tickets are $13!

Lucky-13, only on Saturday, April 19, when all tickets are $13! Don’t miss $7 Sunday, only on Sunday, April 20, when all tickets are $7.

To make a ticket reservation via email, please send an email HERE. If ticket price is a barrier, please let us know. Theater should be for all.

More details HERE.

Run Time: about 90 minutes with no intermission. (Note the NEW 7:30 p.m. start time on Fridays and Saturdays).

“Movie Musical Karaoke,” BAT Theatre,

The Tin Room Theater, Burien

Tuesday, April 8, 7-9 p.m.

“Sing Songs from Musicals Playing on the Big Screen. Costumes and Choreography encouraged, but not required. Selection of Movie Musicals is provided. Feel free to bring favorite DVDs.”

Text and image from their website.

Tickets are $10 at the door.

VISUAL ARTS

“Wool and Flowers,” Trisha Gilmore

Highline Heritage Museum, Burien

April – June, 2025

The Highline Heritage Museum hosts a gallery with a quarterly featured local artist. Image taken from their website.

Admission is free for the gallery only.

Click here for more info.

Open every week Thursday – Sunday 1:00 to 5:00 PM

“Tapestry Artists of Puget Sound: Telling Their Stories” Postmark Gallery, Postmark Center for the Arts, Auburn

January 23 – April 9 2025

Tapestry Artists of Puget Sound (TAPS) was founded in 1990 for the exchange of techniques, philosophy and inspiration within the world of tapestry. The group provides a forum for the exchange of ideas and an opportunity for critical review through discussion, exhibition and publication. Each artist has developed and refined a body of work that expresses a unique vision and commitment to the art form.

This diverse group of artists share their artwork and the ideas that inspire them. Each artist has a unique approach whether it is a technique, material or concept and brings these together in the medium of handwoven tapestry.

Image and description taken from their website.

Visitors welcome Wednesdays (12:00-4:00), Thursday (12:00-6:00), Friday (12:00-4:00).

Admission is free.

“Tentative,” Amanda Jenkinson

Vault Gallery, Postmark Center for the Arts, Auburn

January 15 – April 6, 2025

Image taken from their website. Visit for more info about the sculpture.

Visitors welcome Wednesdays (12:00-4:00), Thursday (12:00-6:00), Friday (12:00-4:00), Second Saturdays (12:00-4:00).

Admission is free.

Submit an Event

Do you have something you want included in our Fine Arts Roundup? Please email Amy at budget.arts.in.king.county@gmail.com with details to get into future Roundups!

Looking to stretch your entertainment budget, and willing to go a little further afield? Budget Arts in King County, https://budget-arts.blogspot.com, for listings of theatre, dance, and classical music under $15 throughout the Greater Seattle area.