A rally is planned for this Saturday, April 5, 2025 in Des Moines as part of a nationwide day of protest aimed at opposing President Donald Trump, tech billionaire Elon Musk, and their political and economic influence.

The local protest, organized under the banner “Hands Off!”, will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. at Big Catch Plaza, near Marine View Drive South and South 216th Street (map below).

This is in addition to another rally scheduled to start at Noon at Angle Lake Park in SeaTac.

The Des Moines gathering is part of a coordinated national mobilization intended to build opposition to what organizers describe as the dismantling of public institutions and economic safeguards.

According to the movement’s website, handsoff2025.com, the protests are aimed at highlighting what they call the “looting” of government services and the economy by wealthy elites and political allies.

Organizers are calling on participants to rally peacefully, with an emphasis on nonviolent action and de-escalation in the event of disagreement or counter-protest.

“A number of ‘us old folks’ decided we need to be involved,” some participants told The Waterland Blog. “It’s our effort to join the Saturday’s nationwide protest against what is happening in our nation. The more who show up, the bigger the message.”

Rallies are scheduled in cities across the country on Saturday, and this local event is open to the public.