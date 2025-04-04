The DubSea Fish Sticks – White Center’s wildly entertaining summer collegiate baseball team – this week officially launched the sale of single game tickets for the upcoming 2025 season.

Known for their unique brand of family-friendly fun, outrageous promotions, and community-first spirit, the Fish Sticks are ready to welcome fans back to Mel Olson Stadium, located inside King County’s Steve Cox Memorial Park, affectionately dubbed “The Fryer.”

The 2025 season kicks off with Opening Night on Saturday, May 31, 2025, and the team is encouraging fans to secure their seats early—especially with many games expected to sell out.

The DubSea Fish Sticks are far from your typical baseball team. With a focus on entertainment, the Sticks have built a reputation for being “not your average baseball game”, with crazy in-game antics, crowd participation, and off-the-wall theme nights that keep fans laughing from the first pitch to the final out.

Among the team’s most beloved traditions:

The ceremonial “First Fish”, where a local honoree flings a real Wild Alaska Pollock toward home plate instead of tossing a baseball.

where a local honoree flings a real Wild Alaska Pollock toward home plate instead of tossing a baseball. A custom-built Bullpen Boat , inspired by the Mariners’ old classic, used to deliver the starting pitcher to the mound in theatrical style.

, inspired by the Mariners’ old classic, used to deliver the starting pitcher to the mound in theatrical style. The ever-popular Fan Batter of the Night, where, during non-league matchups, one lucky raffle winner signs a one-day contract and leads off the game for the Fish Sticks.

The Fish Sticks field a roster of talented players from across the country, with the 2025 squad featuring student-athletes from 15 different colleges. These players arrive in late May and spend their summer developing their skills, connecting with the community, and competing under the lights in front of enthusiastic crowds.

“It’s bigger than baseball,” Team President Justin Moser said.

In 2024, the Fish Sticks sold out 13 of their 27 home games, and with excitement building, the team anticipates topping that number again this summer. The ballpark experience includes theme nights, $3 Thursdays, live entertainment, exclusive merchandise, and promotions for all ages.

The 2025 schedule includes 27 home games, with the team playing every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night from May 31 through August 2. Gates open one hour before first pitch, and every night is packed with themed fun, in-game giveaways, and nonstop energy.

Single game tickets are just $14.50 each and are expected to move fast, especially for Opening Night, which has sold out in previous seasons. Fans looking for flexibility can also purchase Flex Ticket Packs, which range from 3-game to 10-game bundles and offer the convenience of choosing dates later in the summer.

More than just entertainment, the Fish Sticks are also committed to giving back. The team partners with local nonprofits and youth organizations throughout the summer, helping raise thousands of dollars through ticket fundraising programs held at every home game.

To purchase Opening Night tickets, Flex Packs, or view the full 2025 game schedule, fans can visit the team’s official website at:

Come for the baseball, stay for the show—because at The Fryer, it’s battered and fried family fun all summer long.

Photos

Click arrows or swipe images to view slideshow:



Scenes from a baseball game between the Dub Sea Fishsticks and the Gumberoos at Mel Olsen Stadium. June 3rd, 2023.





Scenes from a baseball game between the Dub Sea Fishsticks and the Gumberoos at Mel Olsen Stadium. June 3rd, 2023.



2024_0601_FISH STICKS BASEBALL PHOTOGRAPHY BY ROBBY MULLIKIN



2024_0601_FISH STICKS BASEBALL PHOTOGRAPHY BY ROBBY MULLIKIN

2024_0601_FISH STICKS BASEBALL PHOTOGRAPHY BY ROBBY MULLIKIN

Scenes from a baseball game between the Dub Sea Fishsticks and the Gumberoos at Mel Olsen Stadium. June 3rd, 2023.





Scenes from a baseball game between the Dub Sea Fishsticks and the Gumberoos at Mel Olsen Stadium. June 3rd, 2023.

Scenes from a baseball game between the Dub Sea Fishsticks and the Gumberoos at Mel Olsen Stadium. June 3rd, 2023.