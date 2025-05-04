Dust off your kaftans and get ready to channel some groovy ‘70s energy — the inaugural ‘Mrs. Roper Romp’ is coming to downtown Des Moines on Saturday, May 10, 2025, from Noon to 4 p.m.

Presented by Kaihana Sushi, the event invites the community to dress up in tribute to the iconic character Helen Roper from the classic sitcom Three’s Company.

Participants are encouraged to check in at Kaihana before joining a vibrant crowd decked out in curly wigs, loud patterns and oversized jewelry.

If you’re too young to remember who Mrs. Roper is and why she’s worth celebrating, here’s a quick video of her in action:

Helps the Des Moines Food Bank

The afternoon celebration includes a costume contest for those who bring a non-perishable food donation for the Des Moines Food Bank, reinforcing the event’s community spirit.

Capping off the festivities will be “Roper Romp Karaoke” at Kaihana, starting at 4 p.m.

For more information, visit the event page on Facebook.

Photos

Click arrows or swipe images to view a slideshow from a recent “Roper Romp” in White Center (photos by Scott Schaefer):