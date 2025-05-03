Want to get out and do something interesting? There’s something for everyone in our South King County Fine Arts Roundup!

MUSIC & DANCE

Infinity Project – Journey Tribute

Green River College Student Affairs Building, Auburn

Saturday, May 3, 7:30 PM

“The Infinity Project celebrates both the history and ongoing success of one of Rock ‘N Roll’s greatest hitmakers: Journey! Covering music from Journey’s conception straight through to recent hits and everything in between, the Infinity Project brings a high-quality polished performance to the stage. Whether you’re a long-standing Journey fan or a newcomer to their music there is something here for everyone. Join us for an evening of great memories and stellar hits!” Image and text taken from their website.

Tickets $27 General Admission, Students and Seniors $24.

Click here for tickets and more info.

“Directions: Guided by Song,” ChoralSounds Northwest

John Knox Presbyterian Church, Normandy Park

Friday, May 9, 7:30 PM

“ChoralSounds shows the path in song with popular selections that mark our journey and guides us to where we belong. In addition to choral classics, popular songs from Broadway and current hits will dazzle you along this musical voyage.”

Text and image taken from their website.

Tickets are $20.

“Rhythm and Rhymes Story Hour”

Auburn Symphony Orchestra

Postmark Center for the Arts, Auburn

Saturday, May 10, 10 AM

“Join Auburn Symphony Orchestra and the Auburn Public Library for Rhythm and Rhymes Story Hour! Enjoy a fun, interactive music presentation with ASO musicians followed by a story read-aloud with an Auburn librarian. This FREE program is best for ages 3-8 but families of all ages are encouraged to attend. Take home a craft kit to continue the fun at home!” Text and image taken from their website.

Admission is free.

“Spring Concert”

Orchestra of Flight & Boeing Band

St Elizabeth’s Episcopal Church, Burien

Saturday, May 10, 2 p.m.

Orchestra of Flight is a community orchestra, historically connected to employees of Boeing but now open to musicians throughout the community.

Admission is free.

“Student Showcase 2025”

Te Fare O Tamatoa

Highline Performing Arts Center, Burien

Saturday, May 10, 6 PM

“Join us for Te Fare O Tamatoa’s Tahitian Showcase! TFOT is a non-profit organization with the sole purpose of spreading knowledge of Tahitian culture through dance and music. This event will feature our dance and drumming students who are excited to share their love of Tahitian culture with you.

The showcase will include performances by other Pacific Islander dance performers from the Seattle area. The marketplace will be available before the show and during intermission. Te Fare O Tamatoa will be selling TFOT gear and other authentic Tahitian goods such as pareus, monoi oil, and handmade jewelry. Other local vendors will also be selling food and other handmade goods.” Text and image taken from their website.

General Admission $21.40 for ages 13 and up. $16.30 for ages 5-12. 4 and under free.

Click here for tickets and more info.

The ABBAgraphs

Green River College Student Affairs Building, Auburn

Saturday, May 10, 7 PM

“The ABBAgraphs will make you want to dance! This Seattle-based band recreates the pop magic of ABBA’s chart-topping, classic pop hits of the ’70s and early ’80s PLUS hits of the disco era. Think Dancing Queen, Take a Chance on Me, Mamma Mia, Fernando, Waterloo and more! Join The ABBAgraphs for a rollicking night of great music!” Image and text taken from their website.

General Admission $25. Students and Seniors $22. Click here for more info.

“Drift & Dream: Flute Music by Cassie Lear and Friends”

Saltwater Music Series

Des Moines United Methodist Church, Des Moines

Saturday, May 10, 7 PM

“Cassie Lear (flute) presents an evening of music for flute in various combinations with other musicians. Joining her for this concert are Alex Fang (piano), Christina Medawar (flute), and Laura Loge (soprano). Performing music by Paul Hindemith, Ann-Elise Hannikainen, Jules Mouquet, Paul Schoenfeld, Laura Netzel, and Cassie Lear herself, the music from the concert will be sure to uplift and inspire.

Admission is FREE – donations gladly accepted”

Image and Text taken from their website.

THEATRE AND STORYTELLING

“Cabaret Night”

Burien Actors Theatre

Angelo’s, Burien

Monday, May 5, 7 PM

A monthly cabaret show fundraising for Burien Actors Theatre.

For reservations and info, email BATcabaret2025@gmail.com or call 206-271-8257. $20 suggested donation. (This months’s show is currently sold out, but contact info above will work for future performances and potential cancellations). Image taken from their website.

“Movie Musical Karaoke”

Burien Actors Theatre

Tin Room Theatre, Burien

Tuesday, May 13, 7 PM

“BAT Movie Musical and Karaoke Fans, join us in singing along to your favorite film musical soundtracks!!! This month’s featured movie is Hairspray! “ Image and text take from their website.

21 and over only. $10 donation at the door.

“The Sandwich Ministry”

Burien Actor’s Theatre

Kennedy Catholic High School, Burien

Through May 11, 2025 7:30 p.m. Fridays & Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays

“Following a once-in-a-century storm, three women come back together to make sandwiches for neighbors who have been displaced. Together, despite their differences, they look for purpose in a time of uncertainty and try to provide support to each other and others.

This touching story of hope and healing will brighten your day. Sandwiches made during performances will be donated to Transform Burien to feed our neighbors in need.” Text and image from their website.

Adults $25 Seniors $20 Students $5 With the exception of Saturday April 19 ($13 for all tickets) and Sunday April 20 ($7 for all tickets). Additionally, BAT has a policy that if seats are available, no one will be turned away due to lack of funds.

VISUAL ARTS

“Moshier Spring Pottery Sale”

Burien Community Center, Burien

Saturday, May 3, 10AM – 3 PM

“Twice a year, the potters at the Moshier Community Art Center gather to sell their handmade wares. Come to this amazing sale to find hundreds of items such as mugs, bowls, serving dishes, casseroles, garden art, jewelry, planters, and more! Come early for the best selection.

Credit card and cash only.” Text and image taken from their website.

“Printmaking Demonstration with Seattle Print Arts”

Postmark Second Saturdays

Postmark Center for the Arts, Auburn

Saturday, May 10, 1-3 PM

“Join us at Postmark Center for the Arts for a special demonstration with Seattle Print Arts members Lynn Rosscamp and Amanda Danford! Lynn will demonstrate chine collé (press collage) intaglio printmaking, and Amanda will show how mokuhanga (Japanese wood blocks) are printed in multiple layers to achieve their unique effect.. Enjoy hands-on printing during the demonstration and partake in your own chine collé-inspired collage making.” Text and image taken from their website.

“Rat City Art Walk”

Multiple Locations, Downtown White Center

Thursday, May 15, 5-8 PM

The Rat City Art Walk happens in the White Center neighborhood in Seattle, WA on the 3rd Thursday of every month!

Admission is free.

“Wool and Flowers”

Trisha Gilmore

Highline Heritage Museum, Burien

April – June, 2025

The Highline Heritage Museum hosts a gallery with a quarterly featured local artist. mage taken from their website.

Admission is free for the gallery only.

Click here for more info.

Open every week Thursday – Sunday 1:00 to 5:00 PM

“Seattle Print Arts Annual Print Exchange”

Postmark Center for the Arts, Auburn

April 16 – July 19, 2025

“The 2025 Annual Seattle Print Arts Print Exchange invites Seattle Print Arts (SPA) members to showcase their work in an unjuried celebration of fine art printmaking. This exhibition highlights the diversity and creativity of both traditional and non-traditional printmaking, fostering knowledge sharing, professional development, and community engagement within the vibrant SPA network. “ Logo taken from the SPA website. Text from the Postmark Gallery’s page.

Visitors welcome Wednesdays (12:00-4:00), Thursday (12:00-6:00),

Friday (12:00-4:00)

Admission is free.

Submit An Event

Do you have something you want included? Email Amy at budget.arts.in.king.county@gmail.com with more details to get into future roundups!

Looking to stretch your entertainment budget, and willing to go a little further afield? Budget Arts in King County, https://budget-arts.blogspot.com, for listings of theatre, dance, and classical music under $15 throughout the Greater Seattle area.