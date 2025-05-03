Starting Monday, May 5, 2025, the Des Moines Field House will no longer be open to walk-in public access, as the city begins a departmental reorganization aimed at improving service delivery and community engagement.

The city announced that the Field House will remain operational for scheduled programs and events, but residents needing in-person assistance with rentals or program registration are now directed to the Activity Center at 2045 S. 216th Street, open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The change is part of a broader city initiative to consolidate Parks, Recreation, Senior Services, Events, and Facility Rentals into a single, unified department called Community Enrichment Services (CES), aimed at improving coordination and better serving the community.

The rebranding aims to align the department’s mission with its community-centered focus. While Public Safety and Public Works address safety and infrastructure, CES is being positioned as the city’s hub for connection, programming, and engagement — including classes, events, senior meals, and more.

For more information, residents can call 206-878-1642 or 206-870-6527.