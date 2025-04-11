Kent Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Avon A. Cobb, 51, who is wanted for domestic violence assault involving a firearm and felony eluding after a dramatic incident that resulted in a fire in Auburn on Tuesday April 8, 2025.

As our sister site ILoveKent previously reported, it was assumed that Cobb had perished due to a large fire that consumed a building he hid inside in Auburn.

Police said that Cobb assaulted a family member, then fled the scene in a vehicle and evaded police during a pursuit. He was later tracked to a building in Auburn, where he was believed to be armed. Despite multiple attempts by police and Valley SWAT to negotiate a peaceful surrender, Cobb did not exit the building.

During the hours-long standoff, the building caught fire. After the flames were extinguished, officers conducted a thorough search of the area but did not find Cobb.

The case was initially handled by the Independent Force Investigation Team (IFIT) under the assumption that Cobb was inside and had possibly perished due to the fire. Investigators now believe he escaped before or during the fire and remains at large.

The Kent Police Department has resumed control of the case and is actively working to locate and arrest him.

Anyone with information on Cobb’s whereabouts is asked to call the department’s tip line at 253-856-5808 or email KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov. For time-sensitive information, call 911.