The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce and its sister organization, the Success Foundation, celebrated the grand opening of their new shared office in SeaTac on Wednesday, April 9, 2025 with a ribbon cutting, speeches from local leaders, and a festive morning mixer.

Community members, local elected officials and councilmembers, business owners, and partner organizations gathered for the occasion, which also marked the official co-location of the Chamber and Explore Seattle Southside under one roof.

“This new space is more than just an office—it represents a continued commitment to strengthening the economic vitality of our region,” said SeaTac City Councilmember Peter Kwon. “The chamber has been a steady and strategic partner in helping our city grow and thrive.”

Attendees toured the offices, mingled with Chamber staff, and enjoyed breakfast provided by El Taco Grande.

The event also highlighted the Chamber’s ongoing mission to support small businesses, build workforce development and educational opportunities, and advocate for the five cities it serves: Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac, and Tukwila.

Success Foundation Board Chair Bob Livingston emphasized the Chamber’s broader vision for the region.

“Our collective GDP makes us an economic powerhouse,” Livingston said. “We welcome diversity and we set the stage for inclusion with a welcoming hand of equity.”

The Chamber’s staff introduced themselves to attendees, including new team members who joined in the past few weeks. President and CEO Samantha Le shared her enthusiasm and credited the Chamber’s growth to teamwork and community support.

A highlight of the event was the presence of community partners such as the Seattle Seawolves Rugby team – with its mascot “Rucky” – along with FastSigns Burien-West Seattle, which created custom signage for the new office.

“This is not your grandparents’ Chamber of Commerce,” Livingston added. “You’ve joined a team dedicated to changing lives.”

The Chamber plans to continue offering shared conference space for members, community programs, and business engagement efforts from its new base in SeaTac.

Video

Below is video of highlights from the event (including a tour) as filmed/edited by Scott Schaefer (running time 20-minutes, 28-seconds):

More info on the chamber is here:

The chamber’s new offices are located at 3100 S. 176th Street, #210, SeaTac, WA 98188: