After seven years of service, Des Moines City Councilmember Matt Mahoney announced this week that he will not seek re-election in 2025, citing a period of personal reflection and a desire to make room for new leadership.

Mahoney’s term in Position #7 expires Dec. 31, 2025. He was first elected to the council in 2018, and has served as Deputy Mayor, as well as Mayor from 2022–2024.

“This has been a difficult decision, but it is the right one for me,” Mahoney wrote in a statement.

Mahoney, who has served through what he described as “tough challenges like COVID, infrastructure improvements, leadership changes and super inflation,” expressed deep appreciation for his time on the council and the community support he received.

“I want to extend my deepest gratitude to all of you for your support, encouragement, and belief in me,” Mahoney wrote. “Your dedication means the world to me.”

Although stepping away from elected office, Mahoney said he remains committed to the causes he championed while in office and intends to support efforts that foster positive change in Des Moines.

“I look forward to continuing to work together in other meaningful ways,” he said.

Mahoney also used his announcement to endorse two candidates he believes are well-suited to carry forward the city’s vision: Robyn Desimone and Pierre Blosse.

In his closing remarks, Mahoney reaffirmed his commitment to the city for the remainder of his term.

“I look forward to serving out the remainder of my term to the best of my ability and continue to influence policy to bring Des Moines forward to the great future it has in store,” he said.

Here’s full text of Mahoney’s announcement:

“To the residents of Des Moines, “I hope this message finds you well. Over the past 7 years and despite leading change thru tough challenges like COVID, infrastructure improvements, leadership changes and super inflation, I have enjoyed serving this community on council but after careful consideration and reflection, I have decided not to run for office in the upcoming 2025 election. This has been a difficult decision, but it is the right one for me. “I want to extend my deepest gratitude to all of you for your support, encouragement, and belief in me. Your dedication means the world to me, and I am incredibly thankful for the opportunities I have had in this season of my life to serve all of you and the honor to work alongside so many great community members and incredible city staff. “While I will not be pursuing another term, I remain committed to the causes we care about, and I will continue to support efforts to create positive change in our community. “Thank you again for your understanding, and I look forward to continuing to work together in other meaningful ways. “In my absence during this election cycle, I encourage well-grounded and life experienced candidates to extend themselves and run for office, it is imperative for your city’s future that those with the passion, temperance and desire come forward for to the betterment our community. “Speaking of such individuals, I will be supporting Robyn Desimone, who has consistently demonstrated a commitment to keeping our community safe. Her experience and understanding of the importance of public safety, fiscal responsibility, and the future vision our city will travel will be essential to a community we can thrive in. Robyn’s experience in running a locally supported business offers up a mix strength and experience that will be necessary on our next council. Robyn’s ability to understand our needs and wants, interaction with our residents will allow her to be in a position for contributing ideas on policies that encourage growth while ensuring that the public’s safety, livability, and future remain a top priority. “Another quality candidate you should consider is Pierre Blosse, Pierre has been a regular attender at council meetings and in meeting with him I have opined that he has a solid understanding of the city and its issues. Pierre is dedicated to his family, a business owner, and a perceptive individual who wants to see Des Moines realize its future. I think he would be a terrific addition to the council and a future leader our city will need moving forward. “Again, it has been my pleasure to be a contributing part of this community, and I look forward to serving out the remainder of my term to the best of my ability and continue to influence policy to bring Des Moines forward to the great future it has in store. “With the greatest of appreciation and respect,

“– Matt Mahoney”